For sale, lease, owner finance. Need TLC. If your buyer wants upgrades to finish out, make a list. Seller will repair and add to the price. Apply at 'www.homeforeveryone.us' application in supplental docs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1928 Helen Lane have any available units?
1928 Helen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
Is 1928 Helen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Helen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.