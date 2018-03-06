All apartments in Lewisville
1928 Helen Lane
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:34 AM

1928 Helen Lane

1928 Helen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Helen Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For sale, lease, owner finance. Need TLC. If your buyer wants upgrades to finish out, make a list. Seller will repair and add to the price. Apply at 'www.homeforeveryone.us' application in supplental docs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Helen Lane have any available units?
1928 Helen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1928 Helen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Helen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Helen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1928 Helen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1928 Helen Lane offer parking?
No, 1928 Helen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1928 Helen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Helen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Helen Lane have a pool?
No, 1928 Helen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Helen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1928 Helen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Helen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Helen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 Helen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1928 Helen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

