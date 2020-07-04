All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1926 Ruidoso Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1926 Ruidoso Run
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:07 PM

1926 Ruidoso Run

1926 Ruidoso Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1926 Ruidoso Run, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location and great floorplan! Close to shopping, I35,restaurants, Lake Lewisville, and parks. There's NO carpet in this home. Home features a bonus room that could be used as a study, playroom or a sunroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Ruidoso Run have any available units?
1926 Ruidoso Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Ruidoso Run have?
Some of 1926 Ruidoso Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Ruidoso Run currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Ruidoso Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Ruidoso Run pet-friendly?
No, 1926 Ruidoso Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1926 Ruidoso Run offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Ruidoso Run offers parking.
Does 1926 Ruidoso Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 Ruidoso Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Ruidoso Run have a pool?
No, 1926 Ruidoso Run does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Ruidoso Run have accessible units?
No, 1926 Ruidoso Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Ruidoso Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Ruidoso Run has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District