Great Location and great floorplan! Close to shopping, I35,restaurants, Lake Lewisville, and parks. There's NO carpet in this home. Home features a bonus room that could be used as a study, playroom or a sunroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1926 Ruidoso Run have any available units?
1926 Ruidoso Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Ruidoso Run have?
Some of 1926 Ruidoso Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Ruidoso Run currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Ruidoso Run is not currently offering any rent specials.