Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:08 AM

1916 Teton Trail

1916 Teton Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Teton Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location!!! This Immaculate Half Duplex ready for rent today! 3-2 open layout, landscaped yard, fireplace, fridge and oversized garage, Zoned for Marcus High School! This one is a must see and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Teton Trail have any available units?
1916 Teton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Teton Trail have?
Some of 1916 Teton Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Teton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Teton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Teton Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Teton Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1916 Teton Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Teton Trail offers parking.
Does 1916 Teton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Teton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Teton Trail have a pool?
No, 1916 Teton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Teton Trail have accessible units?
No, 1916 Teton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Teton Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Teton Trail has units with dishwashers.

