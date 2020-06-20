All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1915 Teton Trail

1915 Teton Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Teton Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
oven
WONDERFUL Duplex with Highland Village Schools. Updated with granite ctr tops in kitchen. Nice size master suite and closet. Open family room to kitchen. Small fenced court yard with covered patio. Garage in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Teton Trail have any available units?
1915 Teton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Teton Trail have?
Some of 1915 Teton Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Teton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Teton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Teton Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Teton Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1915 Teton Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Teton Trail offers parking.
Does 1915 Teton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Teton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Teton Trail have a pool?
No, 1915 Teton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Teton Trail have accessible units?
No, 1915 Teton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Teton Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Teton Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

