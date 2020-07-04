All apartments in Lewisville
1913 Teton Trail
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:47 PM

1913 Teton Trail

1913 Teton Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Teton Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great duplex and excellent LOCATION! Highland village schools. This wonderful home has been updated. Granite ctr. tops in kitchen. Wood laminate floors thru out. Black appliances & ceramic tile floors in kitchen & baths. 2 inch wood faux blinds thru out. Full size laundry room too.... Completely repainted inside thru out. Great floor plan. Small courtyard fenced for privacy. Lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

