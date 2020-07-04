1913 Teton Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Great duplex and excellent LOCATION! Highland village schools. This wonderful home has been updated. Granite ctr. tops in kitchen. Wood laminate floors thru out. Black appliances & ceramic tile floors in kitchen & baths. 2 inch wood faux blinds thru out. Full size laundry room too.... Completely repainted inside thru out. Great floor plan. Small courtyard fenced for privacy. Lawn service included.