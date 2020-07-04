1913 Teton Trail

Great duplex and excellent LOCATION! Highland village schools. This wonderful home has been updated. Granite ctr. tops in kitchen. Wood laminate floors thru out. Black appliances & ceramic tile floors in kitchen & baths. 2 inch wood faux blinds thru out. Full size laundry room too.... Completely repainted inside thru out. Great floor plan. Small courtyard fenced for privacy. Lawn service included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
