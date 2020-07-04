Rent Calculator
Home
Lewisville, TX
1893 Helen Lane
1893 Helen Lane
1893 Helen Lane
No Longer Available
Location
1893 Helen Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1893 Helen Lane have any available units?
1893 Helen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 1893 Helen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1893 Helen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1893 Helen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1893 Helen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1893 Helen Lane offer parking?
No, 1893 Helen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1893 Helen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1893 Helen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1893 Helen Lane have a pool?
No, 1893 Helen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1893 Helen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1893 Helen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1893 Helen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1893 Helen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1893 Helen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1893 Helen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
