1869 College Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom with a ton of updates! Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and tiled backsplash, appliances, fixtures, neutral colored walls and classy flooring throughout! Nice sized backyard with covered patio and gazebo - perfect for relaxing! Nearby shopping, restaurants and entertainment nearby - located in the Lewisville ISD! This home won't last long!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 7-15-19



No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.