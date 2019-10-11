All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1849 El Paso Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1849 El Paso Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1849 El Paso Street

1849 El Paso Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1849 El Paso Street, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pets have to be approved by owner and pet deposit varies depending on animal. Home is ready for immediate move in. Home is in Lewisville and is very close to the Flower Mound border.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 El Paso Street have any available units?
1849 El Paso Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1849 El Paso Street have?
Some of 1849 El Paso Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 El Paso Street currently offering any rent specials?
1849 El Paso Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 El Paso Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1849 El Paso Street is pet friendly.
Does 1849 El Paso Street offer parking?
Yes, 1849 El Paso Street offers parking.
Does 1849 El Paso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 El Paso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 El Paso Street have a pool?
No, 1849 El Paso Street does not have a pool.
Does 1849 El Paso Street have accessible units?
No, 1849 El Paso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 El Paso Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 El Paso Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District