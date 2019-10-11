Rent Calculator
1849 El Paso Street
1849 El Paso Street
1849 El Paso Street
·
Location
1849 El Paso Street, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pets have to be approved by owner and pet deposit varies depending on animal. Home is ready for immediate move in. Home is in Lewisville and is very close to the Flower Mound border.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1849 El Paso Street have any available units?
1849 El Paso Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1849 El Paso Street have?
Some of 1849 El Paso Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1849 El Paso Street currently offering any rent specials?
1849 El Paso Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 El Paso Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1849 El Paso Street is pet friendly.
Does 1849 El Paso Street offer parking?
Yes, 1849 El Paso Street offers parking.
Does 1849 El Paso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 El Paso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 El Paso Street have a pool?
No, 1849 El Paso Street does not have a pool.
Does 1849 El Paso Street have accessible units?
No, 1849 El Paso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 El Paso Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 El Paso Street does not have units with dishwashers.
