Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1821 El Paso Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:16 PM
1821 El Paso Street
1821 El Paso Street
·
Location
1821 El Paso Street, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location and schools! Nice three bedroom home with a fenced backyard with large patio. Wood burning fireplace and two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1821 El Paso Street have any available units?
1821 El Paso Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1821 El Paso Street have?
Some of 1821 El Paso Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1821 El Paso Street currently offering any rent specials?
1821 El Paso Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 El Paso Street pet-friendly?
No, 1821 El Paso Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1821 El Paso Street offer parking?
Yes, 1821 El Paso Street offers parking.
Does 1821 El Paso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 El Paso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 El Paso Street have a pool?
No, 1821 El Paso Street does not have a pool.
Does 1821 El Paso Street have accessible units?
No, 1821 El Paso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 El Paso Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 El Paso Street has units with dishwashers.
