1813 El Paso Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:37 PM
1 of 4
1813 El Paso Street
1813 El Paso Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1813 El Paso Street, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a rear entry 2 car garage is within walking distance to schools and close to I-35E. New carpet installed and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1813 El Paso Street have any available units?
1813 El Paso Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1813 El Paso Street have?
Some of 1813 El Paso Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1813 El Paso Street currently offering any rent specials?
1813 El Paso Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 El Paso Street pet-friendly?
No, 1813 El Paso Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1813 El Paso Street offer parking?
Yes, 1813 El Paso Street offers parking.
Does 1813 El Paso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 El Paso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 El Paso Street have a pool?
No, 1813 El Paso Street does not have a pool.
Does 1813 El Paso Street have accessible units?
No, 1813 El Paso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 El Paso Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 El Paso Street has units with dishwashers.
