LIKE-NEW TOWNHOME WITH A BIG BACKYARD. HOA takes care front yard. Gated community with all the recent updates that are wanted in a new home! Family room open to kitchen and dining area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite tops; also custom knotty alder cabinets...very large master closet and walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms. Washer Dryer and Refrigerator with ice maker included. No Pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 181 Barrington Lane have any available units?
181 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 181 Barrington Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
181 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.