All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 181 Barrington Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
181 Barrington Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

181 Barrington Lane

181 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

181 Barrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LIKE-NEW TOWNHOME WITH A BIG BACKYARD. HOA takes care front yard. Gated community with all the recent updates that are wanted in a new home! Family room open to kitchen and dining area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliance and granite tops; also custom knotty alder cabinets...very large master closet and walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms. Washer Dryer and Refrigerator with ice maker included. No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Barrington Lane have any available units?
181 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 181 Barrington Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
181 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 181 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 181 Barrington Lane offer parking?
No, 181 Barrington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 181 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Barrington Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 181 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 181 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 181 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Barrington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District