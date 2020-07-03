All apartments in Lewisville
1754 Crosshaven Drive
1754 Crosshaven Drive

1754 Crosshaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1754 Crosshaven Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,983 sq ft, 1 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 Crosshaven Drive have any available units?
1754 Crosshaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 Crosshaven Drive have?
Some of 1754 Crosshaven Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 Crosshaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1754 Crosshaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 Crosshaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 Crosshaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1754 Crosshaven Drive offer parking?
No, 1754 Crosshaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1754 Crosshaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 Crosshaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 Crosshaven Drive have a pool?
No, 1754 Crosshaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1754 Crosshaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1754 Crosshaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 Crosshaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 Crosshaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

