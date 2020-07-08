All apartments in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
1742 Creekbend Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

1742 Creekbend Drive

1742 Creekbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Creekbend Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home in established Lewisville neighborhood. Lot includes mature trees, fenced yard, irrigation system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Creekbend Drive have any available units?
1742 Creekbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1742 Creekbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Creekbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Creekbend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1742 Creekbend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1742 Creekbend Drive offer parking?
No, 1742 Creekbend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1742 Creekbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Creekbend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Creekbend Drive have a pool?
No, 1742 Creekbend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Creekbend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1742 Creekbend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Creekbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Creekbend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Creekbend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 Creekbend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

