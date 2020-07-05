All apartments in Lewisville
1725 Shady Creek Drive

1725 Shady Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Shady Creek Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 1,698 sqft, 2-story home in Lewisville! Living room with Fireplace and newly renovated floors. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite has attached bathroom with shower and tub! Backyard has cover patio and plenty of space for family gatherings. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Shady Creek Drive have any available units?
1725 Shady Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Shady Creek Drive have?
Some of 1725 Shady Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Shady Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Shady Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Shady Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Shady Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Shady Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1725 Shady Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Shady Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Shady Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Shady Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Shady Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Shady Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Shady Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Shady Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Shady Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

