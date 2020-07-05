1718 Glencairn Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067 Lewisville Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
newly blinds, carpet and paint. Non-application fee of $40 per applicant. Listing associate will do the lease. may require 2 months sec. deposit if credit score is below 680 (call 972-768-6088 for details)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1718 Glencairn Lane have any available units?
1718 Glencairn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Glencairn Lane have?
Some of 1718 Glencairn Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Glencairn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Glencairn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.