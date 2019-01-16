All apartments in Lewisville
1717 Creekbend Drive

1717 Creekbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Creekbend Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen, dining rom, spare bedroom, family room with brick fireplace are downstairs and pare bedroom, guest bath and master bedroom and bat are upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Creekbend Drive have any available units?
1717 Creekbend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Creekbend Drive have?
Some of 1717 Creekbend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Creekbend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Creekbend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Creekbend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Creekbend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1717 Creekbend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Creekbend Drive offers parking.
Does 1717 Creekbend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Creekbend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Creekbend Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 Creekbend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Creekbend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Creekbend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Creekbend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Creekbend Drive has units with dishwashers.

