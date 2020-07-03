Rent Calculator
1713 Shady Creek Drive
Location
1713 Shady Creek Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 4 bedrooms home with huge master suite locates near Flower Mount and close to schools, parks, shopping and freeway. Ceramic tile and laminate only make it easy to clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1713 Shady Creek Drive have any available units?
1713 Shady Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1713 Shady Creek Drive have?
Some of 1713 Shady Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1713 Shady Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Shady Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Shady Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Shady Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1713 Shady Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Shady Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1713 Shady Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Shady Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Shady Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1713 Shady Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Shady Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1713 Shady Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Shady Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Shady Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
