Lewisville, TX
1704 Creekpoint Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1704 Creekpoint Drive

1704 Creekpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Creekpoint Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Master with garden tub, updated vanities and walk in closet. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Park with in walking distance ......wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Creekpoint Drive have any available units?
1704 Creekpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Creekpoint Drive have?
Some of 1704 Creekpoint Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Creekpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Creekpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Creekpoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Creekpoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1704 Creekpoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Creekpoint Drive offers parking.
Does 1704 Creekpoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Creekpoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Creekpoint Drive have a pool?
No, 1704 Creekpoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Creekpoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 1704 Creekpoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Creekpoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Creekpoint Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

