All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1701 College Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1701 College Parkway
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:48 AM

1701 College Parkway

1701 College Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1701 College Parkway, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Lewisville Valley section of Lewisville. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new dark stained cabinets, new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The house is on a large corner lot. The foundation has been repaired and includes a warranty. The living room is huge and includes vaulted ceiling and wood burning fire place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 College Parkway have any available units?
1701 College Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 College Parkway have?
Some of 1701 College Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 College Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1701 College Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 College Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1701 College Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1701 College Parkway offer parking?
No, 1701 College Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1701 College Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 College Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 College Parkway have a pool?
No, 1701 College Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1701 College Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1701 College Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 College Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 College Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District