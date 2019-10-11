1701 College Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Lewisville Valley section of Lewisville. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new dark stained cabinets, new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The house is on a large corner lot. The foundation has been repaired and includes a warranty. The living room is huge and includes vaulted ceiling and wood burning fire place.