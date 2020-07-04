All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

1688 Yosemite Drive

1688 Yosemite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1688 Yosemite Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 Yosemite Drive have any available units?
1688 Yosemite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1688 Yosemite Drive have?
Some of 1688 Yosemite Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 Yosemite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1688 Yosemite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 Yosemite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1688 Yosemite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1688 Yosemite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1688 Yosemite Drive offers parking.
Does 1688 Yosemite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1688 Yosemite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 Yosemite Drive have a pool?
No, 1688 Yosemite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1688 Yosemite Drive have accessible units?
No, 1688 Yosemite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 Yosemite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1688 Yosemite Drive has units with dishwashers.

