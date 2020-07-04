All apartments in Lewisville
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:01 AM

165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067

165 North Old Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

165 North Old Orchard Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Lewisville unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Movie library, 3 Laundry rooms, Play ground, Dog Park, Concierge Services, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 18620064

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 have any available units?
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 have?
Some of 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 currently offering any rent specials?
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 is pet friendly.
Does 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 offer parking?
Yes, 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 offers parking.
Does 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 have a pool?
Yes, 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 has a pool.
Does 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 have accessible units?
No, 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 does not have accessible units.
Does 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067 has units with dishwashers.

