1642 Kingston Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1642 Kingston Drive
1642 Kingston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1642 Kingston Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location, 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage
Please submit TAR Residential Lease Application for each applicant above 18. Application fee is $45 per applicant. Non-refundable pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1642 Kingston Drive have any available units?
1642 Kingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1642 Kingston Drive have?
Some of 1642 Kingston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1642 Kingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Kingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Kingston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 Kingston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1642 Kingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Kingston Drive offers parking.
Does 1642 Kingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 Kingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Kingston Drive have a pool?
No, 1642 Kingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Kingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1642 Kingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Kingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 Kingston Drive has units with dishwashers.
