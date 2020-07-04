All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1625 San Antone Lane

1625 San Antone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1625 San Antone Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,778 sf home is located in Lewisville, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 San Antone Lane have any available units?
1625 San Antone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 San Antone Lane have?
Some of 1625 San Antone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 San Antone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1625 San Antone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 San Antone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 San Antone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1625 San Antone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1625 San Antone Lane offers parking.
Does 1625 San Antone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 San Antone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 San Antone Lane have a pool?
No, 1625 San Antone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1625 San Antone Lane have accessible units?
No, 1625 San Antone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 San Antone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 San Antone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

