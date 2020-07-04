1618 Autumn Breeze Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace and high ceilings! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Covered patio, fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=NyaR4TGYa4&env=production.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.