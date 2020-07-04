All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1618 Autumn Breeze Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 7:22 PM

1618 Autumn Breeze Lane

1618 Autumn Breeze Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1618 Autumn Breeze Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace and high ceilings! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Covered patio, fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=NyaR4TGYa4&env=production.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane have any available units?
1618 Autumn Breeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane have?
Some of 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Autumn Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane offers parking.
Does 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane have a pool?
No, 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Autumn Breeze Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District