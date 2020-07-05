All apartments in Lewisville
1610 KINGSTON Drive
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:37 AM

1610 KINGSTON Drive

1610 Kingston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Kingston Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Owner shows pride in ownership.... ! App. on Zip Forms, Shield Leasing writes lease. $50 per applicant. Small pets only. To be approved. Pet dep. to be determined ACCORDING TO PET SIZE. CUTE HOME, GREAT LOCATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 KINGSTON Drive have any available units?
1610 KINGSTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 KINGSTON Drive have?
Some of 1610 KINGSTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 KINGSTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1610 KINGSTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 KINGSTON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 KINGSTON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1610 KINGSTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1610 KINGSTON Drive offers parking.
Does 1610 KINGSTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 KINGSTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 KINGSTON Drive have a pool?
No, 1610 KINGSTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1610 KINGSTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1610 KINGSTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 KINGSTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 KINGSTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

