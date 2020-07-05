1610 KINGSTON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Owner shows pride in ownership.... ! App. on Zip Forms, Shield Leasing writes lease. $50 per applicant. Small pets only. To be approved. Pet dep. to be determined ACCORDING TO PET SIZE. CUTE HOME, GREAT LOCATION.