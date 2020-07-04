Totally Updated and Move-In Ready 1.5 story Property!! New Laminate Flooring Throughout and No Carpet! Quartz Counters Throughout and Freshly Painted Throughout to Reflect Current Design Trends*Spacious Living Room features freestanding fireplace*Formal Dining Room*Open Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and built in microwave*Master suite with separate garden tub and shower*Game Room up*Spacious backyard*Zoned for Lewisville HS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 Yellowstone Avenue have any available units?
1605 Yellowstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
What amenities does 1605 Yellowstone Avenue have?
Some of 1605 Yellowstone Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Yellowstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Yellowstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.