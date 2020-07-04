All apartments in Lewisville
1605 Yellowstone Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:57 PM

1605 Yellowstone Avenue

1605 Yellowstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Yellowstone Avenue, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Totally Updated and Move-In Ready 1.5 story Property!! New Laminate Flooring Throughout and No Carpet! Quartz Counters Throughout and Freshly Painted Throughout to Reflect Current Design Trends*Spacious Living Room features freestanding fireplace*Formal Dining Room*Open Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and built in microwave*Master suite with separate garden tub and shower*Game Room up*Spacious backyard*Zoned for Lewisville HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Yellowstone Avenue have any available units?
1605 Yellowstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Yellowstone Avenue have?
Some of 1605 Yellowstone Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Yellowstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Yellowstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Yellowstone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Yellowstone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1605 Yellowstone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Yellowstone Avenue offers parking.
Does 1605 Yellowstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Yellowstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Yellowstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 1605 Yellowstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Yellowstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1605 Yellowstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Yellowstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Yellowstone Avenue has units with dishwashers.

