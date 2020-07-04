1605 Yellowstone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Totally Updated and Move-In Ready 1.5 story Property!! New Laminate Flooring Throughout and No Carpet! Quartz Counters Throughout and Freshly Painted Throughout to Reflect Current Design Trends*Spacious Living Room features freestanding fireplace*Formal Dining Room*Open Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and built in microwave*Master suite with separate garden tub and shower*Game Room up*Spacious backyard*Zoned for Lewisville HS.