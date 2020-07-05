157 Barrington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

1,666 SQFT TOWNHOUSE with 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, in a gated community. Easy access to I-35, 121-business, 121-Tollway, and 10 miles from DFW airport. Open kitchen-living area, with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances including fridge. Three spacious bedrooms located upstairs, with walk in closets and dual sinks in master bath. Fenced backyard backs into greenbelt and Timber Creek. HOA takes care of front yard, and tenant responsible for back yard.