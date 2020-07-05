All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:46 PM

157 Barrington Lane

157 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

157 Barrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
1,666 SQFT TOWNHOUSE with 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, in a gated community. Easy access to I-35, 121-business, 121-Tollway, and 10 miles from DFW airport. Open kitchen-living area, with breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances including fridge. Three spacious bedrooms located upstairs, with walk in closets and dual sinks in master bath. Fenced backyard backs into greenbelt and Timber Creek. HOA takes care of front yard, and tenant responsible for back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Barrington Lane have any available units?
157 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 157 Barrington Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
157 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 157 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 157 Barrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 157 Barrington Lane offers parking.
Does 157 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 157 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 157 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 157 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Barrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

