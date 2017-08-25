All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1534 Springaire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1534 Springaire Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

1534 Springaire Lane

1534 Springaire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1534 Springaire Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice house in a great neighborhood. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, dining & baths. Galley kitchen with lots of counterspace, built-in microwave & refrigerator. Ceiling fans throughout. Nice size living area with WBFP & vaulted ceiling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Springaire Lane have any available units?
1534 Springaire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Springaire Lane have?
Some of 1534 Springaire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Springaire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Springaire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Springaire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Springaire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1534 Springaire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Springaire Lane offers parking.
Does 1534 Springaire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Springaire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Springaire Lane have a pool?
No, 1534 Springaire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Springaire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1534 Springaire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Springaire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Springaire Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District