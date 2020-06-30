All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1534 Springaire Lane

1534 Springaire Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Springaire Ln, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice house in a great neighborhood. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, dining & baths. Galley kitchen with lots of counterspace, built-in microwave & refrigerator. Ceiling fans throughout. Nice size living area with WBFP & vaulted ceiling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Springaire Lane have any available units?
1534 Springaire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Springaire Lane have?
Some of 1534 Springaire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Springaire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Springaire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Springaire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Springaire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1534 Springaire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Springaire Lane offers parking.
Does 1534 Springaire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Springaire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Springaire Lane have a pool?
No, 1534 Springaire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Springaire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1534 Springaire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Springaire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Springaire Lane has units with dishwashers.

