Lewisville, TX
1531 Steamboat Trail
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:32 AM

1531 Steamboat Trail

1531 Steamboat Trail · No Longer Available
Lewisville
Location

1531 Steamboat Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated ready to move in 3 bed 2 bath home. kitchen was granite counter tops, split bedrooms, great with easy access to 407

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Steamboat Trail have any available units?
1531 Steamboat Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Steamboat Trail have?
Some of 1531 Steamboat Trail's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Steamboat Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Steamboat Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Steamboat Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Steamboat Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1531 Steamboat Trail offer parking?
No, 1531 Steamboat Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1531 Steamboat Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Steamboat Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Steamboat Trail have a pool?
No, 1531 Steamboat Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Steamboat Trail have accessible units?
No, 1531 Steamboat Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Steamboat Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 Steamboat Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

