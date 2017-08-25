All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 22 2020

1531 Barbara Drive

1531 Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Barbara Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nice and cozy house with great location, close to shopping and restaurants, so convenient for young professionals! Must see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Barbara Drive have any available units?
1531 Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Barbara Drive have?
Some of 1531 Barbara Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Barbara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1531 Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 1531 Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Barbara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 1531 Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 1531 Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Barbara Drive has units with dishwashers.

