All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1529 Steamboat Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1529 Steamboat Trail
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:19 AM

1529 Steamboat Trail

1529 Steamboat Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1529 Steamboat Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Open floor plan and split master bedroom. Island Kitchen. Good location and schools. Owner will replace carpets if there are no pets. Pets are case by case. Credit and background reports are accomplished online; get information from listing agent. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Steamboat Trail have any available units?
1529 Steamboat Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Steamboat Trail have?
Some of 1529 Steamboat Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Steamboat Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Steamboat Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Steamboat Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Steamboat Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Steamboat Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Steamboat Trail offers parking.
Does 1529 Steamboat Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Steamboat Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Steamboat Trail have a pool?
No, 1529 Steamboat Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Steamboat Trail have accessible units?
No, 1529 Steamboat Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Steamboat Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Steamboat Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District