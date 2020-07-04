All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:02 AM

1529 Springaire Lane

1529 Springaire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Springaire Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1797 sq ft, 1 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Springaire Lane have any available units?
1529 Springaire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Springaire Lane have?
Some of 1529 Springaire Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Springaire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Springaire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Springaire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Springaire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Springaire Lane offer parking?
No, 1529 Springaire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Springaire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Springaire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Springaire Lane have a pool?
No, 1529 Springaire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Springaire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1529 Springaire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Springaire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Springaire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

