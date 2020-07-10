Rent Calculator
1525 Merryvale Court
1525 Merryvale Court
1525 Merryvale Court
1525 Merryvale Court
1525 Merryvale Court
·
Location
1525 Merryvale Court, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1525 Merryvale Court have any available units?
1525 Merryvale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1525 Merryvale Court have?
Some of 1525 Merryvale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1525 Merryvale Court currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Merryvale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Merryvale Court pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Merryvale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1525 Merryvale Court offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Merryvale Court offers parking.
Does 1525 Merryvale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Merryvale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Merryvale Court have a pool?
No, 1525 Merryvale Court does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Merryvale Court have accessible units?
No, 1525 Merryvale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Merryvale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Merryvale Court has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
