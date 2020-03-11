All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:11 AM

1468 Ashby Drive

1468 Ashby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1468 Ashby Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
great neighborhood, property is an excellent condition, features two beds, two full baths on the first floor, second bedroom could be used as a study or office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1468 Ashby Drive have any available units?
1468 Ashby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1468 Ashby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1468 Ashby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1468 Ashby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1468 Ashby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1468 Ashby Drive offer parking?
No, 1468 Ashby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1468 Ashby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1468 Ashby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1468 Ashby Drive have a pool?
No, 1468 Ashby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1468 Ashby Drive have accessible units?
No, 1468 Ashby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1468 Ashby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1468 Ashby Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1468 Ashby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1468 Ashby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

