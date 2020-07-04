All apartments in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
1432 Sunswept Terrace
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

1432 Sunswept Terrace

1432 Sunswept Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Sunswept Terrace, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!** Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,251 sq ft, 1 story home in Lewisville! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Sunswept Terrace have any available units?
1432 Sunswept Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 Sunswept Terrace have?
Some of 1432 Sunswept Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Sunswept Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Sunswept Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Sunswept Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 Sunswept Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1432 Sunswept Terrace offer parking?
No, 1432 Sunswept Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1432 Sunswept Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Sunswept Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Sunswept Terrace have a pool?
No, 1432 Sunswept Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Sunswept Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1432 Sunswept Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Sunswept Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 Sunswept Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

