Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

1425 Kingston Drive

1425 Kingston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Kingston Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home newer appliances, refrigerator included, granite counter tops. Laminate flooring throughout (No Carpet), paint, fixtures & window coverings in 2014. Still looks just as good.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Kingston Drive have any available units?
1425 Kingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Kingston Drive have?
Some of 1425 Kingston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Kingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Kingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Kingston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Kingston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1425 Kingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Kingston Drive offers parking.
Does 1425 Kingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Kingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Kingston Drive have a pool?
No, 1425 Kingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Kingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 Kingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Kingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Kingston Drive has units with dishwashers.

