Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1425 Kingston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1425 Kingston Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1425 Kingston Drive
1425 Kingston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1425 Kingston Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home newer appliances, refrigerator included, granite counter tops. Laminate flooring throughout (No Carpet), paint, fixtures & window coverings in 2014. Still looks just as good.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 Kingston Drive have any available units?
1425 Kingston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1425 Kingston Drive have?
Some of 1425 Kingston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1425 Kingston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Kingston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Kingston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Kingston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1425 Kingston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Kingston Drive offers parking.
Does 1425 Kingston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Kingston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Kingston Drive have a pool?
No, 1425 Kingston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Kingston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 Kingston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Kingston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Kingston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Similar Pages
Lewisville 1 Bedrooms
Lewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with Parking
Lewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Vista Ridge
Lakepointe
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District