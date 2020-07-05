Rent Calculator
1420 Ridgecreek Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1420 Ridgecreek Drive
1420 Ridgecreek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Lewisville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
1420 Ridgecreek Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story. 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, with many features and amenities including:patio, bay windows, fireplace, optional Smarthome device, fenced yard, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1420 Ridgecreek Drive have any available units?
1420 Ridgecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1420 Ridgecreek Drive have?
Some of 1420 Ridgecreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1420 Ridgecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Ridgecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Ridgecreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Ridgecreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1420 Ridgecreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Ridgecreek Drive offers parking.
Does 1420 Ridgecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Ridgecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Ridgecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 1420 Ridgecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Ridgecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 Ridgecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Ridgecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Ridgecreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
