Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1419 Bogard Lane
1419 Bogard Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1419 Bogard Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 Bogard Lane have any available units?
1419 Bogard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1419 Bogard Lane have?
Some of 1419 Bogard Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1419 Bogard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Bogard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Bogard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Bogard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1419 Bogard Lane offer parking?
No, 1419 Bogard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Bogard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Bogard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Bogard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1419 Bogard Lane has a pool.
Does 1419 Bogard Lane have accessible units?
No, 1419 Bogard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Bogard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Bogard Lane has units with dishwashers.
