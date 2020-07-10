All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1416 Ross Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1416 Ross Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:50 AM

1416 Ross Drive

1416 Ross Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1416 Ross Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS HOME HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS
CERAMIC WOOD LOOKING TILE HAD BEEN INSTALLED , THIS HOME IS READY TO MOVE-IN....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Ross Drive have any available units?
1416 Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Ross Drive have?
Some of 1416 Ross Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Ross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Ross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Ross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1416 Ross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Ross Drive offers parking.
Does 1416 Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Ross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 1416 Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 1416 Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District