1416 Ross Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:50 AM
1 of 1
1416 Ross Drive
1416 Ross Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1416 Ross Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS HOME HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS
CERAMIC WOOD LOOKING TILE HAD BEEN INSTALLED , THIS HOME IS READY TO MOVE-IN....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1416 Ross Drive have any available units?
1416 Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1416 Ross Drive have?
Some of 1416 Ross Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1416 Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Ross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Ross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Ross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1416 Ross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Ross Drive offers parking.
Does 1416 Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Ross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 1416 Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 1416 Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.
