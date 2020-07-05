All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1414 Summertime Trail

1414 Summertime Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Summertime Trail, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Summertime Trail have any available units?
1414 Summertime Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1414 Summertime Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Summertime Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Summertime Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Summertime Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail offer parking?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have a pool?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have accessible units?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

