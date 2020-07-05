Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1414 Summertime Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1414 Summertime Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1414 Summertime Trail
1414 Summertime Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1414 Summertime Trail, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have any available units?
1414 Summertime Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
Is 1414 Summertime Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Summertime Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Summertime Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Summertime Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail offer parking?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have a pool?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have accessible units?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Summertime Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 Summertime Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Similar Pages
Lewisville 1 Bedrooms
Lewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with Parking
Lewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Vista Ridge
Lakepointe
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District