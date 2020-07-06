All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 Chinaberry Drive

1409 Chinaberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Chinaberry Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 2 story home in desirable Lewisville neighborhood!! Updates throughout including new roof, lights, flooring, counters, paint, & appliances!! Home features open floor plan, 2 living rooms, 2 dining areas, gorgeous white kitchen with subway tiles, granite counter tops, & updated hardware!! Master suite upstairs includes jetted tub, dual sinks, separate shower, & walk in closet!! Secondary bedrooms & utility upstairs!! Spacious backyard with stunning wood fence!! Convenient location near food, entertainment, & shopping!! MUST SEE TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Chinaberry Drive have any available units?
1409 Chinaberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Chinaberry Drive have?
Some of 1409 Chinaberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Chinaberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Chinaberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Chinaberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Chinaberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1409 Chinaberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Chinaberry Drive offers parking.
Does 1409 Chinaberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Chinaberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Chinaberry Drive have a pool?
No, 1409 Chinaberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Chinaberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 Chinaberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Chinaberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Chinaberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

