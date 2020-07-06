1409 Chinaberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained 2 story home in desirable Lewisville neighborhood!! Updates throughout including new roof, lights, flooring, counters, paint, & appliances!! Home features open floor plan, 2 living rooms, 2 dining areas, gorgeous white kitchen with subway tiles, granite counter tops, & updated hardware!! Master suite upstairs includes jetted tub, dual sinks, separate shower, & walk in closet!! Secondary bedrooms & utility upstairs!! Spacious backyard with stunning wood fence!! Convenient location near food, entertainment, & shopping!! MUST SEE TODAY!!