1376 Wentworth Drive

Prime Lewisville location offering convenient access to major highways and area shopping, parks, and schools. 5 minutes walking to elementary school. Middle and High school bus stop is right at corner. 15 minutes to airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
