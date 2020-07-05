All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1376 Wentworth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1376 Wentworth Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

1376 Wentworth Drive

1376 Wentworth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1376 Wentworth Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Prime Lewisville location offering convenient access to major highways and area shopping, parks, and schools. 5 minutes walking to elementary school. Middle and High school bus stop is right at corner. 15 minutes to airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Wentworth Drive have any available units?
1376 Wentworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1376 Wentworth Drive have?
Some of 1376 Wentworth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Wentworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Wentworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Wentworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1376 Wentworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1376 Wentworth Drive offer parking?
No, 1376 Wentworth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1376 Wentworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1376 Wentworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Wentworth Drive have a pool?
No, 1376 Wentworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Wentworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 1376 Wentworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Wentworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1376 Wentworth Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District