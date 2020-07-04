All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:57 PM

1372 Mimosa Lane

1372 Mimosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1372 Mimosa Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Location, Location, Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths with attached garage. Fully fenced back yard. Granite counter tops, C-Tile flooring.
Monthly rent includes Lawn maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 Mimosa Lane have any available units?
1372 Mimosa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1372 Mimosa Lane have?
Some of 1372 Mimosa Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 Mimosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1372 Mimosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 Mimosa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1372 Mimosa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1372 Mimosa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1372 Mimosa Lane offers parking.
Does 1372 Mimosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1372 Mimosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 Mimosa Lane have a pool?
No, 1372 Mimosa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1372 Mimosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1372 Mimosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 Mimosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1372 Mimosa Lane has units with dishwashers.

