Easy access to I-35E. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 2 car garage. Great Neighborhood, Laminate floor on first floor, second floor is carpet, 2 secondary bedrooms upstairs with a landing area, play area or office space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1367 Chinaberry Drive have any available units?
1367 Chinaberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area
What amenities does 1367 Chinaberry Drive have?
Some of 1367 Chinaberry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 Chinaberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Chinaberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.