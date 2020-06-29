All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1367 Chinaberry Drive

1367 Chinaberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1367 Chinaberry Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Easy access to I-35E. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, 2 car garage. Great Neighborhood, Laminate floor on first floor, second floor is carpet, 2 secondary bedrooms upstairs with a landing area, play area or office space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 Chinaberry Drive have any available units?
1367 Chinaberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 Chinaberry Drive have?
Some of 1367 Chinaberry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 Chinaberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Chinaberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 Chinaberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1367 Chinaberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1367 Chinaberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1367 Chinaberry Drive offers parking.
Does 1367 Chinaberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 Chinaberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 Chinaberry Drive have a pool?
No, 1367 Chinaberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1367 Chinaberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1367 Chinaberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 Chinaberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1367 Chinaberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

