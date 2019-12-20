All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:10 PM

1357 Honeysuckle Lane

1357 Honeysuckle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1357 Honeysuckle Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Honeysuckle Lane have any available units?
1357 Honeysuckle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 Honeysuckle Lane have?
Some of 1357 Honeysuckle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 Honeysuckle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Honeysuckle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Honeysuckle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1357 Honeysuckle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1357 Honeysuckle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1357 Honeysuckle Lane offers parking.
Does 1357 Honeysuckle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Honeysuckle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Honeysuckle Lane have a pool?
No, 1357 Honeysuckle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Honeysuckle Lane have accessible units?
No, 1357 Honeysuckle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Honeysuckle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 Honeysuckle Lane has units with dishwashers.

