Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1350 Applegate Drive

1350 Applegate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Applegate Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated and remodeled home. 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 car garage.
Landlord is related to Real Estate Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Applegate Drive have any available units?
1350 Applegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Applegate Drive have?
Some of 1350 Applegate Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Applegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Applegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Applegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1350 Applegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1350 Applegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Applegate Drive offers parking.
Does 1350 Applegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Applegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Applegate Drive have a pool?
No, 1350 Applegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Applegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1350 Applegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Applegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Applegate Drive has units with dishwashers.

