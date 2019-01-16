Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1349 Saddleback Lane
Location
1349 Saddleback Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3-2-2- house close to exemplary Elementary School in a very desirable neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1349 Saddleback Lane have any available units?
1349 Saddleback Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1349 Saddleback Lane have?
Some of 1349 Saddleback Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1349 Saddleback Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Saddleback Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Saddleback Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Saddleback Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewisville
.
Does 1349 Saddleback Lane offer parking?
No, 1349 Saddleback Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1349 Saddleback Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Saddleback Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Saddleback Lane have a pool?
No, 1349 Saddleback Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Saddleback Lane have accessible units?
No, 1349 Saddleback Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Saddleback Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 Saddleback Lane has units with dishwashers.
