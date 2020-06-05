All apartments in Lewisville
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1349 Forestglen Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

1349 Forestglen Drive

1349 Forestglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1349 Forestglen Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single story 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 garage with tile granite kitchen countertops, ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace, fenced yard, vaulted ceilings. Please see application requirements via Transaction Desk in MLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Forestglen Drive have any available units?
1349 Forestglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 Forestglen Drive have?
Some of 1349 Forestglen Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Forestglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Forestglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Forestglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Forestglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1349 Forestglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Forestglen Drive offers parking.
Does 1349 Forestglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Forestglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Forestglen Drive have a pool?
No, 1349 Forestglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Forestglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1349 Forestglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Forestglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 Forestglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

