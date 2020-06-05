1349 Forestglen Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067 Lewisville Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice single story 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 garage with tile granite kitchen countertops, ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace, fenced yard, vaulted ceilings. Please see application requirements via Transaction Desk in MLS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
