1348 Lakecrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Built Townhouses offering 3 and 4 bedroom. Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Homes are built with our residents in mind to make you feel at home. Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite, limited models with a bedroom on the first floor. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. We welcome your furry family but no aggressive breeds.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.